Get Started
Choose your build tool to get started:
Not using a build tool?
Install our command-line interface:
$ npm install workbox-cli --global
# Generate a service worker with some smart defaults
$ workbox-cli generate:sw
Want to work directly in your service worker?
We support that too with workbox-sw.
$ npm install --save workbox-sw
Then just reference the file from your service worker:
importScripts('/node_modules/workbox-sw/build/workbox-sw.vX.X.X.prod.js');
Features
Easy precaching
const workboxSW = new WorkboxSW();
workboxSW.precache([
{
url: '/index.html',
revision: 'bb121c',
}, {
url: '/styles/main.css',
revision: 'acd123',
}, {
url: '/scripts/main.js',
revision: 'a32caa',
}
]);
Powerful debugging support
Comprehensive caching strategies
const workboxSW = new WorkboxSW();
const networkFirst = workboxSW.strategies.networkFirst();
workboxSW.router.registerRoute('/schedule', networkFirst);
- Cache only
- Network only
- Cache first, falling back to network
- Network first, falling back to cache
- Cache, with network update
The next version of sw-precache & sw-toolbox
Workbox is a rethink of our previous service worker libraries with a focus on modularity. It aims to reduce friction with a unified interface, while keeping the overall library size small. Same great features, easier to use and cross-browser compatible.