Get Started

Comprehensive caching strategies

const workboxSW = new WorkboxSW (); const networkFirst = workboxSW . strategies . networkFirst (); workboxSW . router . registerRoute ( '/schedule' , networkFirst );

Cache only

Network only

Cache first, falling back to network

Network first, falling back to cache

Cache, with network update

The next version of sw-precache & sw-toolbox

Workbox is a rethink of our previous service worker libraries with a focus on modularity. It aims to reduce friction with a unified interface, while keeping the overall library size small. Same great features, easier to use and cross-browser compatible.